Victor Wenbanyama Appears To Celebrate Not Going To Houston; Rockets’ Jabari Smith Keeps Receipts

Videos by OutKick

French basketball sensation Victor Wenbanyama was thrilled that the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft didn’t go to Houston.

All eyes were on Tuesday’s NBA lottery as the No. 1 overall pick was destined to score Wenbanyama — a “LeBron James-esque” rookie capable of flipping a franchise’s fortunes.

Victor WEMBANYAMA and Vitalis CHIKOKO during the LNB Awards on May 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Herve Bellenger/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Left on the board for the top four picks, the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets were up for the lottery picks.

After the Rockets’ name got called out for the official fourth-overall-pick, cameras showed Wenbanyama fairly excited that he wasn’t headed to Houston.

Ouch.

WATCH:

Victor Wembanyama’s reaction when he realized he wouldn’t be a Houston Rocket 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSsfcjWydq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 17, 2023

One Rockets player took notice and decided to “keep receipts” on Wenbanyama, who’s ultimately headed to San Antonio after the Spurs got the top pick.

2022 Houston first-rounder Jabari Smith quote-tweeted Wenbanyama’s reaction and put down a ‘noted’ emoji.

The Rockets are sure to relish their upcoming bouts against the French phenom.

Ultimately, San Antonio and Houston are both in dire need of a restart.

Gregg Popovich is seemingly always angry because of the GOP and his team’s lack of talent, held up solely by Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan.

Houston has lucked out with first-round talent but has been too dysfunctional as a franchise. Splitting with head coach Stephen Silas this offseason, the Rockets turned to former Boston coach Ime Udoka. The team is also heading into the offseason hoping that the “James Harden to Houston” rumors prove to be true, though the talk sounds more like leverage for a new deal from Philadelphia.