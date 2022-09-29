Houston Will Rock Slick Black Uniforms Against Tulane

Houston will be rocking some awesome uniforms Friday night against Tulane.

The Cougars released a video Wednesday night announcing slick black unis will be worn at home against the Green Wave.

Check out the announcement video below. It’s pretty awesome.

As I’ve said many times, there are few things cooler in the world of college sports than great black uniforms.

A lot of fans are pretty traditionalist when it comes to uniforms, but we all have a soft spot for black threads.

I can’t really explain why, but there’s something simply different about black uniforms.

Houston will wear black uniforms against Tulane. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/UHCougarFB/status/1575259164800126976)

The best part about this look for the Houston Cougars is the fact the helmet is white with simple black writing.

Seriously, look how slick this helmet is? How could any fan not like it?

Houston will wear awesome black uniforms against Tulane Friday night. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/UHCougarFB/status/1575259164800126976)

Now, will the uniforms help the Cougars earn a win and inject some energy into the program? That’s hard to say, but there’s no doubt the team needs some help. Houston is 2-2 after losing to Texas Tech and Kansas, and head coach Dana Holgorsen recently ripped his own team.

Things aren’t going well in Houston, but perhaps, the black uniforms can help turn this around. At the very least, the Cougars will look good no matter what happens on the field.