Houston Cougars Release Cringe Hype Video Featuring Multiple Rap Stars

The Houston Cougars have released an interesting hype video ahead of the season starting.

Dana Holgorsen and the Cougars open the season September 3 against UTSA, and in an attempt to get the fans fired up, Houston dropped a hype video featuring local rappers Bun B and Paul Wall.

Give it a watch below and decide for yourself what you think.

Do we think this hype video is cringe or impressive? I’m leaning towards the former. It just didn’t really get the blood bumping.

Some of the people in the background looked like statues, the players looked unbelievably awkward at times and Bun B and Paul Wall didn’t really do much to elevate the video.

I think we’re going to have to slap this hype video with a big thumbs down.

Houston releases cringe hype video featuring Paul Wall and Bun B. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To be clear, creating a great hype video isn’t exactly hard. The point of a hype video is to set the tone. It’s to get the fans amped up and ready to run through a wall.

This video didn’t do any of that. I was kind of left just scratching my head. For an example of what a hype video should actually be, look no further than what Ohio State releases every season.

The Buckeyes drop content that resembles full blown movie trailers. That’s what you should be striving for.

Keep it simple, Houston. Keep it simple and you’ll have way more success than whatever this video was.