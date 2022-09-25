Houston Coach Makes Troubling Comments After Latest Game

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen sounds like he’s had enough of dealing with his team.

The Cougars beat Rice 34-27 Saturday, but the man responsible for leading UH was clearly not in a good mood. What did Holgorsen have to say about his team after improving to 2-2? He’s “tired” of how he has to deal with the players on the roster.

“Tired of yelling at them. Tired of motivating them. Tired of all that crap,” Holgorsen explained to the press.

Dana Holgorsen appears to have reached his limit by the end of week four.

This quote from Holgorsen about his team is about as troubling as it gets from a coach. Clearly, there are major issues going on behind closed doors.

He didn’t make the comments after losing. Houston improved to 2-2 Saturday.

Yet, Dana Holgorsen wasn’t impressed with what he saw. The Cougars coach must be dealing with some serious headaches behind the scenes.

Whenever a coach publicly flames his team, you know things aren’t going well at all. That’s a sign of major trouble.

While I’m not a major college football coach, I would recommend Dana Holgorsen figure out a way to handle issues internally.

Rarely do things get better by going public. Conflicts have to be handled behind closed doors. Otherwise, you’re likely to just piss off your roster.

Best of luck to Houston fans. Judging from Holgorsen’s comments, you’re going to need it.