Hotels In Alabama Are Suffering Because The Crimson Tide Lost To Texas

Times are downright tough in Tuscaloosa right now as the Alabama Crimson Tide try to steady the ship from a … 2-1 start.

How bad is it? Well, sit down and strap in, because it’s not good at all. According to boots on the ground, some local hotels have had to drop their prices for this weekend’s game against Ole Miss to a mere $700 a night.

Someone start the GoFundMe, PRONTO.

The local hotels here in Tuscaloosa really took a “hit” after the Texas loss. A manager at one of the middle tier hotels 15 minutes from campus told me they had to drop their nightly rate to the $700 range this weekend. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) September 22, 2023

We’ll leave the light on for you my ass!

Whoa Nellie, that’s a humdinger of a tweet. Now, I’ve never been to Tuscaloosa on Alabama football weekends, but our crack college football reporter Trey Wallace has many times. He tells me prices for the Texas game were around $1,000-3000 a night.

So, I guess in that sense, this could be considered a “hit.” In the real world, though, it’s hilarious.

SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS A NIGHT!? It just means more in the SEC, you know. I’m sure there’s a story out there about the scam that is hotel rates in SEC country during the fall, but that’s for another time.

This is still absurd when you first see it. Could you imagine paying $700 a night to stay in a Tuscaloosa Super 8? Nothing against Super 8s, by the way, I’m a big fan. Always have been. But not for $700 a night.

Anyway, times are tough in Tuscaloosa right now. Nick Saban is taking on fire, the Crimson Tide have four QBs, which means they have none. The entire world thinks Lane Kiffin is about to stick the final nail in the coffin tomorrow.

What does it all mean? HAMMER Alabama on Saturday. I’ve seen this story too many times. They’ve tried to kill the Alabama dynasty a dozen times over the years, just like they did during the Brady-Belichick era.

It NEVER ends well for anybody except Nick Saban and Alabama.

Let’s hope the same thing happens this time around. The entire hospitality industry in Tuscaloosa depends on it.