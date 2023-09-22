Alabama Coach Nick Saban Hates When Players Say, ‘My Bad’ … Just Like Deion

Videos by OutKick

Is Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to imitate Colorado coach Deion Sanders?

Coach Prime’s No. 19 Buffaloes are off to a better start at 3-0 heading into their game against No. 10 Oregon (3-0) Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC). Saban’s No. 13 Crimson Tide (2-1) plays at the same time against No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) on CBS.

Well, on his weekly radio show Thursday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Saban mentioned hating the same thing Sanders does about players.

If Nick Saban hears quarterback Jalen Milroe say, “My bad” after an interception on Saturday against Ole Miss, look for a Saban tirade. (Photo By Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While discussing players needing to focus and moving on to the next play, Saban said, “If there’s one thing I hate is a player messes up and says, ‘My bad,'” Saban cracked. “What is, ‘My bad?’ Does that excuse you? We can’t have that man. We can’t have re-dos.”

In other words, no mulligans, to use a term from golf, for which Saban has a passion. Saban admitted he has allowed mulligans for his two children – Nicholas and Kristen.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban: ‘There Are No Re-Dos In Football’ “I used to give my kids re-dos,” he said. But not his players. And not during Ole Miss week. Alabama could use at least one mulligan. The Tide is coming off back-to-back poor performances – a 34-24 loss to No. 11 Texas after leading 16-13 entering the fourth quarter and a lackluster 17-3 “win” over 34-point underdog South Florida. Sanders made a similar comment recently, but with a little more zest. “One day, I’m going to meet the dude who started, ‘My bad,’ and I’m going to whoop him,” he said. Deion Sanders Reveals The Two Words He Hates: ‘I’m Going To Whoop Him’ Alabama is a touchdown favorite over the Rebels, who have defeated Mercer (73-7), No. 22 Tulane on the road (37-20) and Georgia Tech (42-23). Crimson Tide And Saban Got A Re-Do In 2011 Season Saban, though, and Alabama, interestingly, had a major “re-do” opportunity in the 2011 season. After losing at home to No. 1 LSU, 9-6, in overtime, in a 1 vs. 2 “Game of the Century,” the Tide got to play LSU again in the national championship game and won 21-0. Alabama would like at least four specific re-dos this season. The Tide has had four touchdowns called back due to penalty. “If you evaluate our team to this point, when we do things correctly, we’re pretty good,” Saban said. “When we don’t, we’re not so good. That’s the key to the drill.”

Alabama Is Near The Bottom Nationally In Preventing Sacks

Alabama’s offensive line has struggled mightily with pass protection, having allowed 12 sacks for -79 yards for 123rd in the nation out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The Tide is also 13th out of 14 SEC schools in sacks allowed.

Saban may have starting left guard Tyler Booker back for Ole Miss after he missed the South Florida game with an injury. His absence hurt the play of starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor, who relied on Booker for assignment knowledge. Starting defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis also missed the South Florida game and may be back Saturday. Both have practiced this week.

“They haven’t had issues,” Saban said. “That doesn’t mean they’re still not day to day in terms of coming back. But they are practicing.”

Nick Saban Names No. 2 Quarterback For Alabama

Saban named his backup quarterback for Ole Miss on Wednesday after naming sophomore Jalen Milroe his starter on Monday. Neither was a surprise.

“Right now, (redshirt freshman) Ty Simpson has been getting the most work with the number twos,” he said. “And I thought he did a good job when he went in the game. He’s kind of earned the right to be in that position. I’m sure he’ll continue to compete and try to get better. That’ll be good for us in the long term.”

Milroe started Alabama’s first two games, but did not play against South Florida. Notre Dame sophomore transfer Tyler Buchner started, but played poorly and quickly exited the game in favor of Simpson. Milroe did not play.

“We want to develop every player that we have and continue to work with all those guys and have a chance to improve,” Saban said.

Alabama enters its SEC opener Saturday with a 15-1 mark in such games under Saban, who took over in 2007. His only SEC opening loss was 43-37 to Ole Miss on Sept. 19, 2015, at home. The Rebels have lost the last seven in a row since to Alabama, including three straight by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.