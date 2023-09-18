Update: Lane Kiffin Crawfishes On DC Comments, Alabama Holds Players-Only Meeting, Jalen Milroe Back As Starting QB

Videos by OutKick

Alabama’s backup quarterback experiment backfired, and is over for the time being.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban named junior Jalen Milroe – his original starter this season – the starter for Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m., CBS) between his No. 13 Tide (2-1) and No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) in Tuscaloosa.

Milroe started Alabama’s first two games this season, but did not play well in the 34-24 loss to Texas two weeks ago. Notre Dame transfer sophomore Tyler Buchner started Saturday against South Florida in Tampa and played poorly. Redshirt freshman Ty Simpson replaced Buchner in the second quarter and helped lead the Tide to a 17-3 win, but he also did not play well in one of the Tide’s least impressive wins in the Saban era.

Sophomore Alabama QB Jalen Milroe started the first two games this season, but did not play Saturday against South Florida. He is now Alabama’s latest starting QB. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban Says Jalen Milroe Has Played ‘The Best’

“From a quarterback standpoint, and this is all I’m going to say about this,” Saban said to open his weekly news conference Monday afternoon. “You know, Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do. He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys, so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

Saban gave Buchner most of the first team repetitions in practice last week, and word leaked Friday that he would start. He finished 5-of-14 passing for 34 yards – an average of 2.4 yards an attempt. Buchner missed several open receivers. Simpson was slightly better, completing 5 of 9 for 73 yards.

Milroe completed 27 of 45 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions in the first two games. He is also significantly better at running and scrambling, which is key as Alabama’s offensive line has struggled mightily to protect the passer. Milroe has rushed for 92 net yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.

Crimson Tide DC Kevin Steele Still Calling Plays

Alabama’s coach also responded to a story from Sunday in which Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Saban may have taken away play calling duties from defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Saban said Kiffin’s reporting was not accurate. Kiffin formerly was Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Saban Wanted To Streamline Signal Process

“On this other thing that I hear floating around out there, and I’m sure you’ve seen the same reports that I’ve seen,” Saban said. “Kevin Steele is the defensive coordinator. He has all the defensive coordinator responsibilities.”

Nick Saban and Alabama open SEC play Saturday vs. Ole Miss (Photo by Kevin Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban did make a defensive call adjustment.

“The only thing that we tried to improve on from an administrative standpoint was game day administration of getting the signals quicker,” he said. “All right, so, that’s the only thing. We worked on the whole thing as a staff. The whole staff made a contribution to it, and I think it was a lot better in this game than it was in the Texas game.”

Ole Miss Coach Clarifies Comment On Alabama

Kiffin reacted Monday to the stir his comments about Steele created.

“I wasn’t really trying to start this big thing,” Kiffin said. “We saw things on TV copy just where it was different, first off with the playbook, the calls and stuff. We looked into that further. It ain’t no secret: People in these buildings know each other. We got some information that way too. It is what it is kind of like the quarterbacks. You prepare for a different quarterback and prepare for a different play-caller. I’m not sure whatever transpired after Texas, but we’re going to have our hands full no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Alabama’s players participated in a players-only meeting Sunday in light of the team’s lackluster performance against 34-point underdog South Florida a week after it lost to Texas.

“I feel like we’re all on the same page now,” sophomore left guard Tyler Booker said on a the Next Round Live talk show.