Horny Grandparents In Florida Are Using Loofahs To Signal They’re Ready For Some Swinging Sex

Horny old people in the great, beautiful, free state of Florida are using loofahs to signal they’re ready for some swinging sex.

What a time to be alive.

Residents from The Villages – which is the granny capital of the state (I live here, so don’t question me) – have been filmed hanging the longtime shower staple on their cars, which allegedly alerts others that they’re ready to rock and roll between the sheets with any and every one.

Essentially, loofahs have become the new pineapple in Florida. If you know, you know. And if you DO know, sounds like a spot at The Villages is in your future!

Old people in The Villages love swinging! (Photo by Eve Edelheit for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Villages residents have a wild loofah sex chart

So, where’s the proof, you ask? TikTok, of course – AKA the Chinese balloon of the internet.

TikToker Tora Himan posted a 28-second clip recently showing a grandma and grandpa doing a little loofah shopping ahead of what they hoped to be a big night.

“They are everywhere!” she writes as the camera then shows dozens of cars and golf carts proudly displaying their kinkiness.

Towards the end of the video, a nice chart breaks down what it all means in case you find yourself driving through town late a night.

If you see a white loofah, they’re beginners. Don’t go in expecting the full swinging package. There may be a learning curve before all the sex.

Purple means people like to watch you bang while pink means they like to have sex in the same room as you.

Yellow means proceed with caution, but expect a good time; black means it’s on like Donkey Kong so buckle up, and teal means grandmas are into other grandmas.

You got all that?

Great. Now let’s all go out and have a great weekend with our loofahs!