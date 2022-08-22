Hope Solo: ‘I Was Mother-Shamed Around The World’ After DUI Arrest

Former U.S. women’s national soccer team goalie Hope Solo went in depth regarding her arrest for DWI in March, which involved her passing out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her two-year-old twins riding in the backseat.

Solo shared on a recent episode of her Hope Solo Speaks podcast that dealing with the ramifications of the arrest challenged her in every aspect of life and how she reached the point of driving impaired to put her children at risk.

“I didn’t think I needed help,” Solo said on her show. “And I certainly wasn’t going to ask for it. At the time, I didn’t know that I was only doing a disservice to my family. I thought that I could white-knuckle it. But the reality is that nobody gets to live without asking for help.

“My sense of strength and pride became my two worst enemies. And I found myself living the worst night of my life. I let alcohol get the better of me in this moment on this godawful day, and I will suffer the consequences for some time.”

My podcast, HOPE SOLO SPEAKS, is available now. I share my experience at Hope Valley Treatment facility and the circumstances that brought me there.

As relayed by OutKick’s David Hookstead, “The legendary soccer goalie pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in connection to an arrest earlier in 2022, and she’s been sentenced to fines and fees totaling $3,100, a suspended sentence of two years and an active sentence of 30 days.” Solo underwent 30 days in rehab.

Solo sounded remorseful as she admitted to allowing her attitude toward substances to be manipulated by pride.

Solo stated that she was constantly “mother-shamed” for her arrest.

“I put doubt in others of my ability and commitment to motherhood,” she noted. “I’ve disappointed my husband, my friends and family and it has caused arguments between Jeremy and me. I feel never-ending guilt, shame and embarrassment. I was mother-shamed around the world.

“My income now will not go directly to my family, which is another layer of guilt that I must work to shed. I can’t drive for an entire year which is a massive inconvenience to my family and is a loss of independence.”

Solo first put out a statement on the arrest news on Instagram, where she apologized and shared that she had learned difficult lessons en route to recovery.

