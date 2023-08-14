Hero Target Worker Who Stopped Insufferable Flash Mob Called Racist By Their Leader

Videos by OutKick

A Target worker recently played the role of hero over the weekend when he stopped an insufferable flash mob from breaking out right before closing time.

And — because it’s 2023 and the group was mostly black women — the leader, someone named Baby Storme, has pulled out her handy race card.

When it doubt, always slap the word racist on a YouTube video and let the chips fall where they may.

Enjoy:

Target employee deserves a medal for putting up with this crap

So many things in this world anger me at this point I’ve lost count, but flash mobs are certainly at the top of that list. They’re the worst. Truly, truly insufferable.

This guy deserves a medal for not losing his mind. I would’ve lost mine in about 30 seconds. I don’t have the patience for nonsense, and flash mob nonsense is an entirely different level.

I think I would’ve pulled the fire alarm hoping to make it rain. I would’ve had SWAT there so fast their stupid flash mobbing heads would’ve been spinning.

“I was so excited for us to film a quick flash mob at Target,” Baby Storme wrote in the description of the YouTube video of the incident that she posted Sunday.

“But before we even walked through the door, this employee called the police on us for being on the property. This moment for me was one that I really can not describe. I tried to keep it together, but all I could focus on was all the beautiful brown faces I was able to bring together.”

My God. What world are we living in?

Thank God for this hero Target employee. We need more of them in this world and less Baby Storme.

Sadly, I’m sure that won’t be the case.