Herm Edwards Forgets Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl Win During Rant About Team Being ‘The Hunted’ This Season

Herm Edwards has been back on the airwaves of ESPN for a handful of months now after taking a break from the media game to coach football at Arizona State. During his time in the coaching ranks, it appears he’s forgotten a few things, including the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019.

Edwards joined ‘NFL Live’ on Wednesday to discuss the Chiefs, specifically their chances to make what would be their sixth straight AFC Championship game this upcoming season.

The 69-year-old, who spent three seasons as the head coach of the Chiefs, went down the coach-speak rabbit hole to talk about how Kansas City has a target on its back having won the Super Bowl this past season.

The only problem is that Edwards presented his opinion as if this was the first time the Chiefs had ever been “the hunted” team around the league.

“Every week you’re somebody’s big game. You’re the hunted now. Everybody is going to play good against the Chiefs because they know they’re the world champions,” Edwards said.

“And that’s what you’ve got to understand. And these players have to understand. You’re going to get your opponent’s best game every week. That’s 17 games people are going to be up to play you to try and beat you and that’s what you have to guard against.”

Herm Edwards questions if the @Chiefs will be ready to be "the hunted" this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/MLwc46iscQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 24, 2023

Herm Edwards firing off this take with the graphic directly underneath him telling viewers that the Chiefs have been to five straight AFC title games is hilarious.

I think the Chiefs are used to being circled on every team’s schedule given the team’s success over the last half-decade and counting, but thank you for bringing it to our attention, Herm.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @itismarkharris