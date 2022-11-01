Herm Edwards Is Headed Back To Bristol, Will Be On ESPN This Weekend

After being ousted as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils earlier this season, Herm Edwards is headed back to the world of television.

The network put out a press release saying that Edwards had inked a multi-year deal that will have him appearing on both TV and radio. His first show back will be a Nov. 4 in-studio appearance on SportsCenter.

“I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans,” Edwards said via the company’s press release. “I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships.”

Edwards left ESPN in 2017 to take the job coaching ASU. As you may recall, it sure looked as though he was rather unceremoniously dumped by the school while walking off the field.

Herm Edwards got fired before he even left the field on Saturday 😳pic.twitter.com/JjVhLDBsQI — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 19, 2022

Well, the buyout money the school owes him will take a bit of the sting out of it…

Oh.

Well, either way, Edwards has a new gig, which in reality is just his old gig. So it’s almost like that whole stint with the Sun Devils never happened.

Which is probably what everyone involved wishes was the case.

