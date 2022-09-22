Is Deion Sanders The Perfect Choice For Arizona State?

Is Deion Sanders the perfect choice to be the next football coach at Arizona State?

The Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards after an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan, and the hunt is on for a new leader of the ASU program.

As soon as Edwards was shown the exit, the Jackson State coach’s name was immediately thrown around as a possible candidate.

I’m going to bring up a name that can save ASU football immediately. That can recruit AZ and the entire country. A name that will light a fire under Tempe. That name is @DeionSanders Bring PRIME to Arizona State. You heard it here first. — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor15) September 19, 2022

Sanders could be a great choice for the Sun Devils if the program is willing to be bold. The delusions about Urban Meyer are comical, but the former MLB and NFL player coming to Tempe is very realistic.

Last season, Sanders ripped off an 11-2 record with the Tigers in his second season with the program and he’s currently off to a 3-0 start in 2022.

The man can get results on the field. Yes, it’s FCS football, but winning is still winning, and he’s doing it at a high level.

Will Arizona State hire Deion Sanders? (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Arizona State could definitely use Deion Sanders’ recruiting skills.

The biggest possible advantage to hiring Sanders is the fact the man recruits like an absolute beast. His 2021 class was ranked as the 55th best in America, despite not even being an FBS program.

He hauled in five four star players in the 2021 class and his 2022 class included number one overall recruit Travis Hunter. He’s doing that at an FCS school.

Imagine what Sanders could do at a P5 program with more resources.

Should Arizona State hire Deion Sanders? (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Arizona State truly has nothing to lose at this point. The entire PAC-12 is clinging to relevance, other than UCLA and USC. Hiring Sanders would shock the system and energize fans. Go big and go bold. Pick up the phone and gauge his interest. The worst that happens is a deal doesn’t come together. The best thing is he brings his winning ways to Tempe and turns things around.