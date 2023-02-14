Patrick Mahomes Gave Impassioned Halftime Speech During Super Bowl That Turned Things Around For Chiefs, Refused Pain Injection

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves down 10 points at halftime of Super Bowl LVII. To make matters worse, Patrick Mahomes was battling a re-aggravated ankle injury, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him.

Mahomes was one of the last players to enter the Chiefs’ locker room at halftime but busted through the doors with a message that seemed to have changed everything for Kansas City.

“Why the (bleep) is it so quiet in here?” Mahomes yelled, his teammates relayed to the Kansas City Star. “Ya’ll gotta get some (bleeping) energy in here.”

Travis Kelce bolted behind him, as if he had been personally called out by his quarterback, and “he basically just started yelling,” offensive tackle Andrew Wylie would recall. “It got us all going.”

Patrick Mahomes got his teammates going with a passionate halftime speech during the Super Bowl against the Eagles. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Mahomes reflected on his halftime speech on Monday, saying that all he did was challenge his teammates. Given that the Chiefs completed the comeback, Mahomes’ teammates certainly answered the call.

“We just challenged each other, man, to leave everything out there, and I don’t want to say we played tight in the first half, but you didn’t see that same joy that we play with,” Mahomes said Monday. “I wanted guys to just know that everything we worked for is for this moment.”

To add another layer to the dramatics, Mahomes went on to explain that he refused an injection to help ease his pain during halftime. He claimed that he only received a fresh tape-job on his ankle and played through the pain during the second half.