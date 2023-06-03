Here’s How Many Beers Fit In The Stanley Cup

Videos by OutKick

Starting on Saturday night, the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will go head-to-head in a bid to win what would be their first Stanley Cup in each franchise’s history.

Whoever wins the best-of-7 series will party. Heck, the Golden Knights may already have a venue picked out. This means the beers will be flowing.

Undoubtedly, they will fill the iconic trophy’s bowl with more brews than you’d find rotting away in a full, unsold palett of Bud Light.

But just how many beers can fit in the Stanley Cup?

It sounds like a high school math problem I would haveactually tried to solve. How many 12-ounce beers can fill the Stanley Cup, the bowl of which has a volume of X?

But math sucks. So fortunately, it looks like the folks at Bleacher Report just started dumping beers in the bowl and counting them like some kind of Sesame Street segment for degenerates.

You’ll Need More Than A Couple 6-Packs To Fill The Stanley Cup

They didn’t divulge what brand they were dumping in the Stanley Cup (no free ads; I respect that), but the aforementioned Bud Light is pretty cheap these days.

Ever wonder how many beers it takes to fill the Cup? 🍻 pic.twitter.com/xOTTk9CHzR — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 2, 2023

As you can see, they managed to pour 17 full beers into the Stanley Cup. If the rumors are true, baseball legend Wade Boggs once drank more than 4 Stanley Cups worth of beer.

I’m sure even more than that will be flowing whenever the Golden Knights or Panthers get their respective summer with the cup.

This should be a good series which is weird when you’ve got the best team from the Western Conference in Vegas facing off against a Panthers team that barely made the playoffs.

I’m expecting to see the Panthers win the cup amid a torrential downpour of plastic rats seeing as they’ve been on a heater this postseason.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle