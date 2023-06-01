Fans Hate Where The Panthers Put Their Stanley Cup Patches

Videos by OutKick

The Stanley Cup Final is set to get started Saturday and in the lead up both the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers have unveiled their sweaters with the standard Stanley Cup Patch.

While most of the time, fans are excited to just see their team’s sweater with the patch, there’s something about the Panthers get-up that has people scratching their heads.

That top right corner (to us, left to the player) looks awfully crowded. Especially for players like Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad who wear a C and an A respectively.

Why would they cram everything together? Well, it would appear the answer is an advertisement.

The Panthers Appeared To Have Let An Ad Take Precedent Over Their Stanley Cup Patch

The Cats wear an AutoNation where most teams would put the Stanley Cup patch. Since the company must have spent some righteous bucks getting their logo some face-time on the sweaters it has to stay.

Still, fans weren’t digging the look.

I hate jersey ads — MN State of Hockey (@MinnesotaSOH) May 31, 2023

AutoNation patch is apparently more important than the Stanley Cup one, seriously? Horrendous — OhSureThing (@GetYoShinebox) May 31, 2023

That looks absolutely horrendous. I’m assuming Vegas will have a similar layout? Ugh — Moore33 (@Moore33Gaming) May 31, 2023

Oddly enough, this is the placement the team is using for both their road white and their home red jerseys. That’s weird because the red jersey doesn’t have an advertisement on it.

The Florida Panthers don't wear an ad on this jersey… so, are Stanley Cup patches universally moving to the left side of the sweater? https://t.co/Faz3eJsnws — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) May 30, 2023

Maybe they just want to keep things consistent, but that’s a shame because it really is a mess.

The Panthers will be on the road for Games 1 and 2 so we’ll see the white sweaters Saturday, but we’ll need to wait before we see if they put the patch in the correct spot on those red jerseys.

