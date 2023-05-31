Golden Knights Troll San Jose Sharks After Making Cup Finals

Videos by OutKick

The Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks aren’t super fond of each other, and the latest chapter in their rivalry played out following the Golden Knights’ Western Conference victory over the Dallas Stars.

The two teams are division rivals with a heated rivalry that reached a boiling point during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 7 of their first-round meeting, a controversial (and excessive) major penalty led to four Sharks powerplay goals and a series win.

Not to mention, Pete DeBoer was the coach of the Sharks back then. He was fired by San Jose and hired by Vegas. The Golden Knights fired him over the offseason, and he resurfaced, ironically, in Dallas.

And who was one of his players in Dallas? Joe Pavelski, the player who drew that controversial major penalty against Vegas.

So, yeah, there’s a history.

While the Sharks had a miserable season, they still thought it would be a good idea to rail against their division foes, who had made it to the conference finals for the fourth time in their six-year existence by supporting the Stars.

New PFP acquired tysm @DallasStars.



*officially* ready for the game tomorrow #BeatVegas 🦈🤝🦦 pic.twitter.com/stjetIwOsN — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 28, 2023

Interesting move for sure, but then again, their social team has made some weird decisions this season.

Don’t think for a second that the Golden Knights missed this. Once they had dispatched the Stars, the Golden Knights sent an unreturnable volley back to the Sharks.

Oh, wow. Talk about kicking them while they’re down, but then again the Sharks wanted in on this.

The Sharks had a shot at the first overall pick in this year’s draft (better known as the Connor Bedard Sweepstakes), but will pick fourth. They’ll need that pick if they want to right the franchise’s fortunes. Despite a top-notch season from D-man Erik Karlsson, the Sharks finished second-to-last in the Pacific Division.

The Golden Knights will open the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday at home against the Florida Panthers.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle