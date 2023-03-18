San Jose Sharks Will Tweet LGBTQ+ Facts Instead Of Game Info, Goalie Announces He Won’t Wear Pride Jersey

Videos by OutKick

Hey, heads up San Jose Sharks fans: if you want game updates during the team’s Saturday night meeting with the New York Islanders, their Twitter account is not the place to go.

The team announced that instead of tweeting score updates and highlights, the Twitter account will embrace Pride Night (while ignoring why people follow sports teams on Twitter) by tweeting LGBT!+ facts instead.

To: Sharks Twitter

From: atSanJoseSharks



Tonight's game coverage is going to look a bit different 🏳️‍🌈💙 pic.twitter.com/6BoqASVk2l — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2023

“Our hope is that this content will serve as a reminder that there are issues more important than goals, highlights, and wins,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

This is a pretty bizarre move for a team to totally blow off one of their own games in favor of blasting LGBTQ+ info at their followers. The same followers who thought they had followed a hockey team.

But you know what? That’s their prerogative, and if they want to alienate a subset of their fans they can.

That’s just one of the consequences of going the performative progressive route like this. This attempt at scrounging up left-wing brownie points could cost them legitimate paying fans while at best getting a pat on the back from people who will never watch another Sharks game as long as they live.

But again, that’s their decision.

Hopefully, James Reimer will be spared the faux-wrath of the left-wing mob all because he followed his belief system. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Reimer Announced He Won’t Wear A Pride jersey

Speaking of people’s decisions, the Sharks should be commended for the tweet they sent immediately after the one saying they weren’t going to tweet about hockey. It was a statement from goalie James Reimer saying that due to his Christian beliefs, he would not be joining his teammates in wearing Pride Night jerseys (sorry EJ Hradek).

A statement from Goaltender, James Reimer: pic.twitter.com/GwhWxhbmb4 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2023

Reimer explained that he has been a Christian his entire NHL career, doesn’t have any hate in his heart, and strives to treat everyone with respect.

“In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life,” his statement reads.

As bizarre as not tweeting game night updates is, the Sharks handled this situation the right way.

The Sharks May Have Played This One Right… In A Sane World

If the organization wants to go full-on into wokeism and tweet LGBTQ+ facts for clout, have at it.

However, they deserve credit for not only allowing Reimer to make his own decision but also amplifying his beliefs via their Twitter account. The same Twitter account that will be a virtual hockey desert on Saturday night.

The whole argument behind not making players wear pride jerseys is a personal choice. While you may not like it, personal choice is a two-way street. The folks in the Sharks organization have that freedom to make their own decision on the matter too.

They want to lean into Pride Night. James Reimer would like to distance himself from it. The organization respected both perspectives.

In a sane world, that’s a win-win situation.

Except, we don’t live in a sane world. Sanity and reason went out of style like spats and penny farthing bicycles. It’s long gone.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov was the first to be met with progressive rage for not wearing a Pride Night jersey. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Left Only Cares Who Doesn’t Wear The Jersey

I suspect that Reimer — though I’d love to be proven wrong — will be met with backlash from progressives for not tossing aside his convictions and just wearing the jersey. They’ll direct their focus away from applauding the Sharks for their Pride Night initiatives and the players who did wear the jerseys, and zero in on a guy who did nothing but follow a belief system,

Progressives don’t care who wears the jersey, they only care who doesn’t wear the jersey.

Other teams have had Pride Nights aside from the Flyers, Rangers, Islanders, Wild, and now Sharks. Did you hear about them? No, they wore the jerseys! There’s no one to rip to shreds!

The Lightning held one on March 7. The Coyotes held one on March 5.

Why isn’t the Left holding those players and organizations up as shining beacons of inclusivity?

I’ll tell you: they don’t care. They just want to rage against anyone who does anything that disagrees with them. To them, it’s a sport.

Ironically, it also manifests itself in sports far more than most people would prefer.

