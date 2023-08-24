Here Are The Rumored Guests For The Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now, but the Super Bowl isn’t that far away.

With summer winding down and the regular season kicking off on September 7th, this season’s Super Bowl will be here sooner than you know it. The big game takes place on February 11th next year at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

But just like we can speculate which teams might be there for the final game, already reports are coming in about potential Super Bowl Halftime performers.

According to numerous reports, the NFL and Halftime Show producers Roc Nation have already started reaching out to various artists.

Taylor Swift has reportedly opted out of next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

TAYLOR SWIFT WILL NOT BE PLAYING HALFTIME SHOW

Taylor Swift has apparently declined as she will be touring in Japan until the day before, and also she simply doesn’t need to do the Super Bowl right now – she’s already the biggest in the world.

Ed Sheeran has reportedly passed on the opportunity as he continues on with his current tour and a new album coming soon as well.

Bad Bunny is once again being rumored as a possible performer. Although he is a massive global superstar, he doesn’t truly resonate with the overall NFL crowd so I don’t think he does it.

Harry Styles / Boy Bands – I have heard within my music industry circles that Harry Styles could be a VERY big possibility for the show. I’ve heard that he may be part of a larger boy band type thing. Notably, Justin Timberlake just announced his return to music yesterday with his first new song in over five years dropping in September. The New Kids On The Block have also started doing some gigs again and Vegas and the Super Bowl would be a perfect fit for the guys who don’t mind having some fun at their own expense.

Miley Cyrus – There have also been reports of a possible Miley / Harry Styles collab. It would make complete sense – Miley has dropped new music, did last year’s New Years Eve show and is all over the radio with her song “Flowers.” It is also the ten-year anniversary of Wrecking Ball… God bless that music video by the way.

Jay-Z – If all else fails, don’t underestimate Jay-Z. He owns Roc Nation and has been involved in past Halftime Shows. He’s also never done the show, although wife Beyonce has done two.

Jay-Z . (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

WHO IS OUT

I’m told as far as rappers go that Jay is the only one being considered since it’s still a short turnaround from when Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent performed just two years ago.

I’m also able to report that Metallica, Guns N Roses and the likes of heavy metal bands are not being considered, nor is the likes of a Paul McCartney or a Billy Joel.

They are not expected to pursue a country artist either this year once Taylor Swift announced she was out.

Out of the aforementioned list, I would put my money on Harry Styles performing. I’ve been told this is getting a lot of asks around his extended circle.

Personally, I would love to see someone like the Foo Fighters perform. I think they would absolutely crush it. And as I’ve previously written, if Oasis was ever going to reunite, the Super Bowl would be the way for it to happen. I don’t even care if the two brothers don’t talk to each other, I just need them to go and play Wonderwall as the crowd loses their damn mind.

Having said all that, who do YOU want to see the Super Bowl?

Drop your comments below and make sure to tweet me: @TheGunzShow