Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Flawlessly Raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy might have to start moonlighting as a rapper.

The young entrepreneur turned POTUS candidate is doing very well in the polls, and is generally in the top three on the Republican side of the field.

Nobody really knew who he was six months ago. Now, he’s one of the leading candidates for Republicans. Well, it turns out you learn something new every single day.

Not only is Vivek an incredibly successful businessman worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but he can also cut it loose on the mic.

Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” during the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Vivek Ramaswamy cuts it loose with “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair.

Ramaswamy was in Des Moines Saturday for the Iowa State Fair, and absolutely started cooking on the mic to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

While the crowd seemed a little silent and confused as to what was happening, Ramaswamy didn’t hesitate to cut it loose.

Watch his insanely impressive performance below.

Vivek raps to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” (he told Gov. Reynolds it’s his favorite walk-out song) after his fair side chat here in Iowa: pic.twitter.com/wQTnb41CVd — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023

Vivek knows how to rap.

Was the crowd feeling it? Hard to say. In multiple different angles, it appeared people were mostly just watching and doing some mild bobbing along.

It’s not exactly like it was a warm embrace, but can we really blame Vivek Ramaswamy for that? I don’t think so.

Older midwestern folks at the Iowa State Fair are hardly Eminem’s main demographic, and I saw that as someone who has the highest respect for the great people of the Midwest. After all, I’m a Wisconsin man. The folks in Iowa are like our significantly less athletic cousins.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy breaks out into live rap performance at Iowa State Fair, gets zero reaction from crowd. 🦗🦗🦗🦗 (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/kccuJv6zWj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 12, 2023

Having said that, the crowd not going crazy definitely doesn’t mean Vivek Ramaswamy didn’t kill it. He definitely did

That was absurdly impressive. He ripped on the mic about as naturally as you could ever hope for from someone, and the fact he did it in public makes it even more impressive.

It’s very similar to when Chris Pratt cut it loose with Dr. Dre and Eminem years ago.

Props to Vivek for managing to have some fun on the campaign trail and put on a show. Will he win the nomination over Donald Trump? Probably not, but at least he’s giving people something to talk about.