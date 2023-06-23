Vivek Ramaswamy Slams Newspaper For Wildly Bigoted And Racist Political Cartoon Featuring Him

Videos by OutKick

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy went after a newspaper for a racist political cartoon about him.

The Quad City Times, a paper in Iowa, published an opinion cartoon recently that offensively depicted Ramaswamy and Republican voters.

The cartoon shows Ramaswamy being welcomed by the Quad City Republicans as an “anti-woke crusader.”

It then shows supposed Republicans yelling “Show us your birth certificate!!!” and “Muslim!!!” Along with “Get me a SLUSHEE Apu!!!”

Ramaswamy noticed the depiction of him and potential supporters and called out the obvious bigotry.

“It’s sad that this is how the MSM views Republicans. I’ve met with grassroots conservatives across America & never *once* experienced the kind of bigotry that I regularly see from the Left. Iowa’s @qctimes absolutely has the right to print this, but it’s still shameful.”

As always for those in the media and on the political left, racism and bigotry is acceptable as long as it targets the right people. And clearly Ramaswamy qualifies as an acceptable target.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 20: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a SiriusXM Town Hall Meeting at The Centre Theater on June 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Cartoonish Racism Is Acceptable Against Ramaswamy And Minority Conservatives

Individuals from minority groups that support conservative principles are frequently attacked with racism and bigotry from the left.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has frequently been labeled with slurs and name calling.

Ramaswamy is the latest example of someone who’s committed the crime of not doing what the left wants him to do.

For the party that claims to value “diversity, equity and inclusion,” Democrats often feel comfortable excluding and demeaning those from “diverse” backgrounds who think independently.

Yet when someone, in their view, criticizes a group or individual they favor, they call for immediate expulsion.

READ: LIBERAL SPORTSWRITERS HELP PUNISH BLUE JAYS PITCHER ANTHONY BASS FOR THE CRIME OF UPSETTING THE LEFT

Had this cartoon been created and published depicting Democrats hurling offensive slurs at a black presidential candidate, other media outlets would be racing to condemn it.

Think pieces from the New York Times or Washington Post would be explaining in detail how trafficking in such tropes was a symbol of America’s problem with white supremacy.

But because it’s against Ramaswamy and the right, there’s deafening silence.

As with so many other statements and views published by the left, there’s an effort to deflect from their own views by criticizing others.

Ramaswamy is right; there’s a prolific amount of bigotry and intolerance from the left. All too often they’re emboldened to share their disgraceful opinions knowing they’re immune from criticism.

And based on the non-reaction from other media outlets, they’re probably right.