Here Are 4 People Who Are Also The Same Height And Weight As Donald Trump

There’s nothing funny about what is happening to former President Donald Trump in regards to alleged election interference charges.

But there was at least ONE THING that had social media laughing out loud last night… when Trump listed his height at 6’3″, and his weight at a nice, cut, lean 215 pounds.

TRUMP GAINED AN INCH SINCE APRIL

Trump’s listed weight that appears on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office official booking report for the former President, is actually 14 pounds less than the last time his weight was reported by a White House doctor in 2018 – 229 lbs.

Miraculously, Trump seems to have lost 15 pounds AND grown an inch since his last arraignment this past April in New York City! Forget running for President, Trump should just hang back and pitch a workout plan based on how successful his diet’s been. Talk about the Trump effect!

Because Trump is… well, a former President, he was able to fill out the information ahead of time, rather than have authorities due it at the Fulton County jail. In addition to his questionable measurements, Trump also listed his hair as “Blond or Strawberry…” which also got quite a few smirks across social media.

But hey, we’ve all been there before.

No, not jail.

I mean the stretching the truth part.

How many times have you gone to the doctor’s and they ask you how many alcoholic beverages you have in a week? Everyone always undercuts a bit. Filling out any sort of forms with height or weight? It’s the perfect example of humans not wanting to face the truth.

But when you have someone like Donald Trump, claiming that he’s a slim 215 pounds, we need to have some fun and show how hilariously off this has to be.

And hey, muscle does weigh more than fat. I just don’t know if that works in this instance for Mr. Trump, especially when we can compare him to professional athletes that are listed at, or above what Trump claims to be.

STERLING, VIRGINIA – MAY 25: Former US President Donald Trump plays a tee shot during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LAMAR JACKSON

Let’s begin with one that immediately comes to mind.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Official height and weight for the 2x Pro Bowler is 6’2″ and 215 pounds.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

MATTHEW STAFFORD

And here we have the 35-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Both Stafford and Trump stand at the same height of 6’3,” but Stafford has been letting himself go recently. His official weight comes in at 232 lbs, a good seventeen pounds heavier than The Donald.

As you can see, Stafford looks like a slob:

Matthew Stafford weighs more than Donald Trump (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

CAMERON MAYBIN

Let’s head over to the world of professional baseball and Houston Astros World Series champion center fielder Cameron Maybin. He’s listed as an EXACT MATCH to the former President.

Notice the similarities between Trump’s golf swing and Maybin’s bat swing?

IDENTICAL!

Cameron Maybin is the same exact height and weight of Donald Trump, allegedly. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

JASON MOMOA

Alright, alright. Maybe we are being unfair to the former President’s measurements. Maybe the shadowing or the look of the jersey is making the athletes appear slimmer. Kind of like wearing vertical stripes or what not.

And since Trump’s not a professional athlete, maybe those comparisons aren’t entirely just.

So let’s head on over to Jason Momoa, of Aquaman fame and take a look at him without a shirt on.

AQUAMAN FILM / WARNER BROS / DC ENTERTAINMENT

… Oh no.

But hey, what a badass mug shot.