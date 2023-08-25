Donald Trump Celebrates Mugshot With A Return To The Platform Formerly Known As Twitter

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump had a busy day. The former president flew to Georgia for his much anticipated mugshot, then returned to the platform formerly known as Twitter to capitalize on the free publicity.

And while libs are crying tears of joy, Trump did what Trump usually does and turned the hottest mugshot of the century into a means of promoting himself.

The GOP front-runner posted the photo on X — ending an absence that dates back to the very familiar date of Jan, 6. 2021. He was of course permanently banned from the service, only to be reinstated by new owner Elon Musk back in November.

A little more than nine months later, he’s back.

Trump captioned the photo: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE, NEVER SURRENDER, DONALDTRUMP.COM”

That’s how you make an entrance.

Trump turned himself in at Fulton County jail on Thursday. The local district attorney launched a probe investigating the former president over claims he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump supporters called it another attempt for liberals to attack Trump, hoping to keep him from the 2024 ticket.

Libs argue Trump should be jailed; most conservatives want Trump to ride the momentum of the arrest to the White House.

And while there’s likely no chance both sides will ever agree on that, it might be fair to say that everyone is perplexed by Trump’s “official” weight.

According to his booking records, he weighed in at 215 pounds. That’s almost 30 pounds less than what he clocked in at during his last physical in the White House. It’s also less than New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (220 lbs.), and I play shortstop for the Mets.

Then again, he has been under a lot of stress lately.

Trump sought the media after his arrest and called out the chicanery at play by the libs.

“This is a really sad day for America — It should never happen,” Trump commented.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump speaks after arrest: “This is a really sad day for America — It should never happen.”



Donald Trump speaks after arrest: "This is a really sad day for America — It should never happen."