Heidi Klum Proves Her Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard By Shaking Her Boobs At Dinner

Heidi Klum has owned the summer on Instagram. There’s no doubt about that. The 50-year-old supermodel has dominated the competition while absolutely crushing Italy on an extended vacation.

Sadly, her time in Capri ended earlier this week as she thanked the island for an “unforgettable time.” With Venice and Paris also under her G-string this summer it’s unclear if she’s made her way back home yet or if there are any other stops on the itinerary before she does so.

Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

If the vacation has finally come to an end the barely there string bikinis and strolls on the beach in her thong will be missed. If not, we’ll all be looking forward to the bikini content from her next destination.

On Thursday Heidi made it clear that even if the vacation is over, the content will continue. She shared a video from parts unknown, on a date night with her husband.

The video features Heidi in a leopard print bikini top shaking her boobs to Kelis’ “Milkshake.” She asks a very important question in the caption, “What do you do on your dinner date with your LOVE ….besides eating ???”

It’s Heidi Klum’s World, We Just Live In It

I can tell you between work and chasing a little one around the house that the date nights are few and far between these days.

But when they do take place there’s unfortunately no leopard print bikini top involved. Nor are there any milkshakes bringing anyone to the yard for that matter.

In fact, even when there were more frequent date nights I don’t recall that ever going down. Call me boring if you must, but we usually prefer a low key type of evening while out for diner.

That’s what makes Heidi Klum, Heidi Klum. She’s not looking for a simple quiet night out. She sees an opportunity to make something happen and seizes it.

Heidi nailed the look, the dance, and the song will ease. That’s how you drop hit after hit and own an entire summer. It will be interesting to see what she has in store for Instagram as we head into the fall months.