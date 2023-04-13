‘Harry Potter’ HBO TV Series Officially Happening, J.K. Rowling Will Be Heavily Involved

Videos by OutKick

HBO is officially moving forward with a new “Harry Potter” TV series.

The entertainment giant is changing HBO Max to simply Max, and the “Harry Potter” series will be a main pillar for the company moving forward. There had been whispers of a series turning every book into a season, and now it’s a done deal with a bit of a different format. HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced Wednesday the TV series will run for 10 years, according to Deadline. That seems to indicate it won’t be a perfect split of seven books into seven seasons. There will also be an entirely new cast than who fans saw in the films.

A small teaser for the upcoming Max “Harry Potter” series was released Wednesday to finalize the fact the show is moving forward.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

J.K. Rowling is a part of the new “Harry Potter” TV series.

When whispers started circulating a TV series with HBO was in the works, the first question many had was whether or not Rowling would be involved.

After all, the entertainment industry and many of the people who she made very rich and famous – looking at you Daniel Radcliffe – turned their backs on her because she believes men are men and women are women. Well, she’s absolutely going to be involved.

J.K. Rowling will be involved in new “Harry Potter” series. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling said in a statement after the news was announced, according to Deadline.

Rowling maintains creative control over the “Harry Potter” universe, and her involvement in the upcoming TV series will guarantee it doesn’t stray from the source material.

That’s a huge win for fans. It will also be very fun to watch people meltdown at the fact Rowling just can’t stop winning.

When will the series come out on HBO?

While there’s no official release date, “Harry Potter” fans shouldn’t expect it in the next year. It’s going to be a little bit.

The expectation is HBO will release its “Harry Potter” TV in 2025 or 2026. That’s not exactly right around the corner.

HBO is making a “Harry Potter” TV series. (Credit: Getty Images)

It does make sense it would take so long. The show needs cast, staffed, sets needs to be built, production needs to happen, post-production has to happen and then there’s marketing.

All of that is going to take a long time on something as ambitious as a decade-long TV series.

What do “Harry Potter” fans want to see?

The most critical part of the TV series will be sticking to the source material. Rowling wrote an incredible saga. There’s no need to stray from it. Not at all. Give fans the exact stuff we all loved in the books.

I’d even argue that it’s time to go as dark as possible. This is HBO we’re talking about. It’s the network that is responsible for “Game of Thrones” and “True Detective.”

If that’s the vibe and energy the show carries, it will be awesome. Just don’t go woke or change pivotal plot points, and everyone will be VERY happy.

There’s been a ton of great entertainment news recently and a new “Harry Potter” series coming is downright incredible. Is it 2025 yet? Too bad because fans can’t wait!