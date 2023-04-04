HBO Nearing ‘Harry Potter’ TV Deal, Each Book Would Be A Season

Videos by OutKick

HBO is reportedly nearing a massive deal for a “Harry Potter” TV series.

The legendary book series from J.K. Rowling is one of the most popular book sagas ever published, and it spawned eight incredible films (and some prequel spinoffs we will continue to ignore).

Now, HBO is nearing a deal to turn every single book into a season of television, according to Bloomberg.

The hope is “Harry Potter” will be the “cornerstone of new streaming strategy” for the powerhouse network, according to the same report. Rowling is expected to be involved in the series.

HBO nearing “Harry Potter” TV series deal. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

People love “Harry Potter.”

There have been whispers and chatter about more “Harry Potter” content for years. It’s not a new discussion.

Every once in awhile, there will be a report that surfaces that Warner Bros. is taking a look at diving back into the story of the boy wizard, his crew and the battle against Voldemort and his Death Eaters.

Well, it looks like the situation has gone from chatter and speculation to being very real. This is certainly the most concrete a return to Hogwarts has ever been.

NEW YORK – JULY 21: Joey Tartaglia, the first fan in the Barnes & Noble Booksellers Union Square to purchase author J.K. Rowling’s novel “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” holds his copy of the book July 21, 2007 in New York City. Worldwide anticipation and hype surround the publication of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,’ the seventh and final book in author J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

HBO needs to go very dark.

It’s also a genius idea *IF* done correctly. That’s a huge *IF* that I can’t put enough weight on. The further a reader progresses through “Harry Potter,” the darker it gets.

By the third novel – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” – a very dark and sinister tone was set. The first two books were a bit more childish, while still having dark themes. The same applied to the movies. By the third movie, there were very adult themes. By the last few movies, it was very violent and a hard PG-13.

HBO needs to lean into the heavy content, and make it as dark as possible. It’s a network that pumps out programming targeting adults.

We’re talking about the network responsible for “True Detective,” “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones.” HBO needs to keep that same kind of energy and spirit for its “Harry Potter” series.

The people who read the books two decades ago are now in their 30s and 40s. We want it to be a heavy TV-MA series, and I have no doubt that’s exactly what HBO plans on delivering.

Give us Harry, Ron, Hermione, Sirius Black, Dumbledore and Voldemort, and keep it as dark as possible. That’s what fans want to see.

At this point, it takes a lot for me to get excited about an entertainment product. However, there’s no doubt HBO making a “Harry Potter” series has me giddy like a little kid. I can’t wait to watch and I know millions of dedicated fans feel the same.