Daniel Radcliffe Supports Children Picking Their Gender: ‘We Can Trust Kids To Tell Us Who They Are’

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Radcliffe has no issue with kids picking their gender.

Radcliffe has been a vocal advocate for transgender people for years, and infamously went after J.K. Rowling for believing men are men and women are women.

Now, he’s made it clear that people should trust kids if they claim they’re a different gender. Children aren’t old enough to vote, get a tattoo, buy a beer or own a gun, but Daniel Radcliffe believes young people are competent enough to make life-changing decisions.

Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out against J.K. Rowling’s views on biology. (Credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Radcliffe makes his stance on kids transitioning clear.

“We can trust kids to tell us who they are,” the former “Harry Potter” star said in a video for The Trevor Project, according to Breitbart.

In the same video, a biological male identifying as a female named “Deity the Why” stated, “I don’t think we give children enough credit for coming into this world and having a sense of purity and understanding for themselves.”

“There are some people in the world who are not trying to engage with this conversation in any kind of good faith. I think a lot of the time it’s just ’cause people don’t know a young trans person,” the Harry Potter star also added.

Radcliffe noted he’d also never had a moment when he questioned his gender.

Radcliffe is no stranger to this issue.

While Daniel Radcliffe has never touched the fame and attention he received playing Harry Potter, he’s found plenty of time to talk about transgender people.

As noted above, he’s even used the topic to call out J.K. Rowling, who made him rich and famous beyond his wildest dreams.

“The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe previously told IndieWire when talking about speaking out.

Daniel Radcliffe claims kids can be trusted to pick their gender. He’s been a long time supporter of transgender rights. The former “Harry Potter” star has also called out J.K. Rowling. She believes men are men and women are women. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

Now, he’s clearly taken things a step further. Again, kids can’t buy cigarettes but can be trusted to pick their gender. That seems tough to square.