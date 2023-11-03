Haymakers Fly Between College Football Team, Band After Player Hit By Flagpole

Videos by OutKick

We had fists flying and flagpoles on the loose at last weekend’s homecoming college football game between HBCU schools Morgan State and Norfolk State.

If you’ve ever covered an HBCU game, you know what I’m talking about. I have, and the bands are EVERYTHING there.

I covered Bethune-Cookman for years down here in Daytona Beach, and the annual game between Florida A&M over in Orlando was the biggest thing all season.

And it had way less to do with the two teams on the field and more to do with the bands at halftime.

True story. HBCU football games are all about the bands, and, sometimes, things get a bit heated.

That’s exactly what happened Saturday when the Morgan State fellas found themselves in the same tunnel as the Norfolk State band. A Spartan band member apparently hit — by accident? Who knows! — someone on Morgan State with his or her flagpole, and then, of course, all hell broke loose for a brief few seconds.

Thanks to the internet, we finally have the video:

DING DING DING! What a battle! Band vs. football team. Little nerdy trumpet players vs. 350-pound offensive tackles.

Who ya got?

The incident took place last Saturday, and only one school — Morgan State — has since released a statement, per HBCU GameDay:

“Congratulations to our Bears football team on a great comeback victory in a very competitive game against the Norfolk State University Spartans,” said MSU VP of Athletics Dena Freeman-Patton. “We thank Norfolk State for hosting us during their homecoming celebration. Norfolk State has a great campus with a great sports atmosphere, and we look forward to future competitions against the Spartans.

“Apart from the positive aspects of the game and its outcome, it has come to our attention that during the day’s activities, an incident transpired resulting in an altercation between parties from both universities, particularly involving members of the football team and the Spartan band.

“This matter is currently being investigated and will result in any appropriate actions needed to be taken. What transpired off the field is not reflective of what Morgan State University stands for or the core values it upholds.”

A lot of action going on before and after last week’s game, which — again — is par for the course on an HBCU Saturday. I’m telling you, head on down to Orlando at around 9 a.m. on the morning of the Florida Classic between Bethune and FAMU and you’ll see some stuff every which way you go.

I’m personally all for it. Give me all that action, Jack. I want MORE of these pregame fights between the bands and the teams. Love it. Set the tone early and get the fellas fired up before the real game begins.

Let’s ride.