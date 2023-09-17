Florida/Tennessee Game Ends In Brawl After Cheap Shot

Videos by OutKick

Tempers flared late Saturday night to close out Florida’s upset of Tennessee.

The Gators put on an impressive display in Gainesville to beat the Volunteers 29-16 (check out Trey Wallace’s recap here), but the real fireworks came at the end of the matchup.

A massive fight broke out at the end of the Florida/Tennessee game. The Gators won 29-16. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Graham Mertz took a cheap shot as he attempted to take a knee and run out the clock. Hitting a QB taking a knee – even one moving around to burn some extra time – is considered a huge no-no in the football world.

Well, Tennessee decided to ignore the norms, Mertz got dropped and it was off to the races from there as a huge melee broke out.

You can watch all the chaos unfold below.

Tennessee/Florida is one of college football’s biggest rivalries. The SEC East programs hate each other. It’s a bitter rivalry between the Gators and Volunteers.

Tennessee marched into The Swamp Saturday night favored by a few points, and got thoroughly dominated for large chunks of the game.

Florida dominated Tennessee 29-16 in Gainesville Saturday night. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clearly, frustrations and tempers boiled over because they thought starting a fight was a good way to end the night. The play on the field was embarrassing, and the final moments of the game were equally as embarrassing.

The Volunteers had all game to punch Florida in the mouth on the field. They didn’t do it and then threw a cheap shot to close things out.

That’s not what Josh Heupel or fans want to see.

54 for the Gators legit has good boxing form here. This is incredible: pic.twitter.com/XARhfbl6O2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 17, 2023

This is another reminder of why college football is simply the best. Fans got to see an upset and then a brawl. How can anyone not love this sport? Better luck next time to the Tennessee Volunteers because they were taking Ls all over the place Saturday.