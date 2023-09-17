Streak Lives: Florida Gives Billy Napier A Much Needed Win, Tennessee Is Humbled In The Swamp In A Bad Sign

Videos by OutKick

Florida came out of the tunnel on a mission Saturday night in Gainesville, delivering a knockout performance to Tennessee in the first half. In a game that Billy Napier needed for plenty of reasons, the Gators humbled the Vols for almost all four quarters, winning 29-16.

While Tennessee was hoping to prove that they could continue blistering opponents on offense with its high-speed pace, Florida put the brakes on the Josh Heupel train. Once the Gators trailed in the opening minutes, Graham Mertz led the Florida offense to a quick touchdown of its own. From that point on in the first quarter, this game was taken away from what was once a powerful Vols offense.

Whether you believed the 2023 hype of Tennessee or not, this was going to be a work in progress without Hendon Hooker. Tonight provided the perfect example of where the Vols are, while providing a glimpse of where Florida could go.

This game, in-front of a sold-out crowd, was one Billy Napier could hang his hat on. Showing improvement was the main concern, which they did with a dominant first half. Sure, Florida struggled against Utah in the season opener, but there was still belief in the Florida locker room that this season could bring success.

Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers is sacked by Tyreak Sapp #94 of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

In a performance that could set the tone for the rest of the season, Tennessee looked like a team that’s still searching for answers on offense. The previous two games should’ve been an indication that Joe Milton would struggle to lead Tennessee to the same type of success they earned in 2022. But there was an underlying feeling of how this game would turn out if the offense ran into early problems.

Saturday night proved that point to many, while Florida did everything they could to make Milton uncomfortable in the pocket. This was the plan all week, getting in Milton’s face at every potential opportunity, which worked out well for the Gators defense. There were certainly points in the third quarter where Florida fans started to worry just a bit, as the Vols inched closer to the end zone on a few different drives.

But at the end of the day, not even a fourth quarter touchdown by Tennessee could erase what had happened, and the nervousness of what’s to come.

Billy Napier Finds Success At Right Moment For Florida

There’s no other way to put this, but Billy Napier needed to silence some of the chatter around Gainesville. Local radio shows were routinely taking calls about the future for Napier, wondering if this was actually going to workout for him at Florida. Besides the on-field product, many questioned whether the Utah loss was a sign for what 2023 would look like.

Well, not only did his Florida team come out breathing fire against the Vols, they backed it up for most of the game. The Gators held Tennessee to just 100 yards at the 5:15 mark of fourth quarter, a sign of what this night had turned into for the defense. As for the Tennessee passing attack, it was mostly non-existent down the field. Until the fourth quarter, Florida proved they could handle the Josh Heupel downfield barrage, with Joe Milton trying too hard on multiple occasions, resulting in one costly interception.

Graham Mertz #15 of the Florida Gators looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Simply put, the Gators defense suffocated the once potent Tennessee aerial attack. If there was one performance this season that Florida needed, it was Saturday night’s fight against the Vols. Napier needed this, Florida needed this, while the Gators fan base can now take a deep breath and celebrate.

This Is Not The Same Tennessee. Heupel Trust Issues?

Even though Tennessee struggled on offense, the defense was just as bad. Missed tackles leading to Florida touchdowns, stupid penalties and bad play-calling. It was obvious something was different with this Josh Heupel-led squad. Obviously replacing guys like Hendon Hooker and Jalen Hyatt on offense was going to be tested, but tonight proved they have a ways to go with this new group.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It would be hard to replace a player like Hooker for any team, but with what Heupel expects out of his offense, this one is incredibly difficult. There have been times over the last three games where one could wonder whether or not Heupel trusts Joe Milton completely right now. At times where you would think the Vols could test teams deep, they don’t take the risk.

Relying on a rushing attack with an offensive line that is pieced together is not going to work right now, obviously.

The Vols were humbled by Florida in Gainesville, not winning in ‘The Swamp’ since 2003. This was the first example of what Heupel will have to deal with this season, an offense that will struggle at times against tougher opponents.

Florida might not have been the ‘tougher’ opponent on Saturday night, but they made a statement, all the way to the final whistle.

As for Tennessee, this team has to figure out its identity, quick. Hooker isn’t walking back through that door.