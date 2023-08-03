People Are Paying More Than $350 For A Ticket To Tonight’s Jets – Browns Hall Of Fame Game

Videos by OutKick

Football fans are so desperate to watch ANYTHING that they are spending hundreds of dollars to see the Cleveland Browns vs. the New York Jets.

But this isn’t for a regular season game pitting newly signed Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Deshaun Watson. No, this is for tonight’s Hall of Fame Game.

In fact, Rodgers isn’t even going to be in uniform, so all eyes will be on former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson of the Jets. Needless to say, the pressure is on after last season.

StubHub.com

HALL OF FAME GAME WILL COST YA

Currently, the cheapest single ticket on StubHub is going for $304. This gem of a ticket will put you in the beautiful “Upper Zone” of Canton, Ohio’s lovely “Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.” It’s unclear if you will need binoculars in Section 226, Row 16, but you might want to take them just in case. Afterall, you can’t miss out on seeing all those Pro Bowlers sit out the first NFL preseason game of the year!

For the high rollers out there that want to sit a little bit closer to the action, you can drop $450 to be 19 rows back in Section 123.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame game is tonight. It’s played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)/

Deals like this don’t come around all that often, folks!

Oh, and just a reminder that price is before fees. So you’re probably looking at a month’s rent for tonight’s game. But once again, it’s football – so it’s worth it.

Maybe.

StubHub.com

GAME KICKS OFF AT 8PM ET

OutKick Editor and Ohio native/Browns fan Anthony “Fast Life” Farris defended tonight’s high prices.

“There’s no such thing as too high a price to pay for the opportunity to watch (Browns likely practice squad QB) Kellen Mond slice up the vaunted Jets defense in front of 20,000+ fans in early August,” Farris told me. It’s unclear if Farris is already drinking or if this is what happens to someone when they support Cleveland for so long.

Regardless, the buzz is alive and well for the upcoming NFL season. And that all begins tonight. I mean, what else are you going to do – watch replays of the USWNT tying Portugal and the Netherlands?