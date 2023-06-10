Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback in New York again this year because, well, that role now belongs to Aaron Rodgers. The latter has come to terms with that reality and is showing great maturity in the backup role.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 9: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets attempts a pass as Zach Wilson #2 looks on during the team’s OTA’s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is 8-14 as the starter for the Jets over the last two seasons. His 55.2% career completion rate and 18-15 interception to touchdown ratio is not great.

Needless to say, the first two years of Wilson’s professional career have been tough. And it only got even more difficult when the Big Apple media factored into the equation.

Back in the middle of January, as calls for Wilson’s job started to increase at the end of the regular season, it seemed more and likely that New York was going to bring a veteran into the mix. Wilson was not intimidated.

He unleashed a quote that has come back to bite him.

Little did Wilson know, the “veteran” was the four-time NFL MVP. There is simply no way to make 39-year-old Rodgers’ life a living hell. He’s the guy.

Fortunately, the situation couldn’t have played out much better. Wilson grew up aspiring to be Rodgers. Rodgers is one of Wilson’s idols.

"Of course I would like to be the guy. At first, you're not always happy about that. But I'm extremely psyched that out of any QB we could've brought in, it was him."



Zach Wilson on the Jets' trade for Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/BdGAdmOdKb — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

They are good friends — more like brothers — despite the age gap. It’s unconventional, but it works.

Zach Wilson on the dynamic of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, who is 16 years his senior: pic.twitter.com/4UYQa6EzaQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

Although losing the starting job is a tough reality, it is actually a pretty special thing for Wilson to learn under one of the greatest quarterbacks that the game has ever seen.

Lisa Wilson on the Aaron Rodgers trade: pic.twitter.com/BM3dm7houW — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) April 24, 2023

They have become fast friends, and Rodgers said that Wilson has been fantastic during OTAs. Limited tape from practice would allude to that being true.

we see you with the one-hander @Slideweezy 👀 pic.twitter.com/dRMNNMjSFE — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 9, 2023

With that said, though, Wilson has not made Rodgers’ life a living hell as he promised.

Aaron Rodgers when asked how Zach Wilson has handled the situation he’s been in this offseason:



“He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/aWR2i3Ghr8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 9, 2023

On the flip side of things, Wilson has showed a lot of poise in his new role. There were a lot of criticisms toward the young signal-caller’s attitude and he is approaching the relationship with Rodgers through a positive lens.

Wilson is focused on being a sponge and soaking up as much knowledge as he can from Rodgers.

"Right now, I'm having a ton of fun – more fun than I've had. That's the QB room, being with Aaron…every single day, there's so much to learn."



– Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/xiT6CSTeUH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

There are a lot of years left in Wilson’s career. Don’t count him out yet!