Half-Court Shots Are Falling For Fans At NBA Games At Unsustainable Clip, As Latest $20K Bomb Drops

It’s the season of the half-court shot as another fan attending a basketball game drained the money-making opportunity.

This time, an Oklahoma City Thunder fan named Johnny lined up in front of a crowded Paycom Center on Tuesday night as the team took on the Boston Celtics…

And, roll the tweet:

BOOM. Let’s goooo.

Listen, I don’t have any official statistics (or if they even exist) on what year has had the most fans actually hitting half-courters. But it seems that there’s been a lot more lately, and I’m all about it.

Call it good fortune or sheer damn luck, I don’t care. It’s still always awesome to see.

Last year we had this great story about a father of three hitting a half-court shot during the holidays.

This is what $10G’s looks and sounds like 💰💰💰💰

Dude goes glass from halfcourt!😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/2TACBGObUu — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) November 22, 2022

Knicks fans wish this guy wearing the John Starks jersey actually filled in for Starks during that disastrous Game 7 of the 1994 NBA Finals!

The fan ended up winning a CAR with his lucky shot:

#Knicks fan wearing a John Starks jersey hits a halfcourt shot to win a car



🎥: @MSGNetworks pic.twitter.com/5yUPnMLn5Z — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) November 6, 2022

Or how about 75 grand for this Lakers fan?!

HE HIT THE HALF COURT SHOT FOR $75K AT THE LAKERS GAME 👏 pic.twitter.com/QqkWDrEl40 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2022

And even this Philadelphia 76ers fan took a different kind of shot… hell, he shot his best shot… by proposing to his girlfriend and going viral for it.

Sixers' dancer gets a surprise proposal during game 💙 pic.twitter.com/06lF4KzdCq — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2022

Love to see it.

Hey Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks – drop me a follow @TheGunzShow and I’ll let you know next game I’m at.

Now excuse me everyone, I’m going to start practicing my half-court shots.