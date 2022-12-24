‘She’s Out Of My League’: Man Proposes To 76ers Dancer

Imagine asking the woman of your dreams to marry you and then getting dragged by the entire Internet.

That’s what happened to Chris Girard, the boyfriend of a Philadelphia 76ers dancer. During a stoppage at the Sixers-Clippers game on Friday, fans paraded onto the court wearing Christmas onesies. Suddenly, one of those fans took off his furry blue dog head, dropped to one knee and asked Jackie Murtha to marry him.

She said yes.

Sixers' dancer gets a surprise proposal during game 💙 pic.twitter.com/06lF4KzdCq — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2022

But instead of congratulating the happy couple, the internet trolls came out in droves.

You know what they say about haters: They’re gonna hate. But the groom-to-be had the last laugh.

The Sixers may have beat the Clippers, but Girard is the real winner here. And the Internet is just jealous.

Around here, though, we love to see a nice guy outkick his coverage. Clay kind of named the whole company after it.

Well done, Chris. We can’t wait to see the wedding photos.