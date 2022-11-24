Father of 3 Hits Half Court Shot for $10K

A Milwaukee father of three was able to celebrate Thanksgiving a little richer this year after sinking a half court shot during the Milwaukee Bucks game on Monday.

The basket earned him and his family $10,000.

Germelle Scott Sr. was at the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum with his family, including his 7-year-old son Germelle Scott Jr.

Scott’s son has sickle cell anemia. The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) was honoring Scott Jr. as its star of the year at Monday’s game.

And just as son inspires father to appreciate life’s graces, Scott Sr. was able to give back to Scott Jr.

I got a different angle! What an amazing shot! pic.twitter.com/cyReoWvNrl — JD Dashinski (@JD_yski) November 22, 2022

While at the game, the father was asked if he wanted to participate in the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Jackpot Shot. Scott Sr. agreed, even though he hadn’t picked up a basketball in years.

However, after a couple practice dribbles and shots, Germelle Sr. made his way to the half court line where he shot the ball and BOOM. Nailed it!

Scott Sr. told KESQ that he works two jobs to help provide for his family, so the prize money is definitely appreciated.

The Bucks ended up defeating the Trail Blazers 119-111. But if things start to go sour on the year, maybe they can call up Germelle for some long range shooting help.

A great story all around on this Thanksgiving week.