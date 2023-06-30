Haley Cavinder Declares War On Paige Spiranac With Unreal Putt

Videos by OutKick

Haley Cavinder — one half of the famous Cavinder Twins — has officially declared war on Paige Spiranac and the golf influencer community.

Cavinder hit the links in her Masters Green outfit this week, setting Instagram ablaze with a couple pre-Fourth of July fireworks.

“Drive for show, putt for dough,” she said before sinking the putt despite standing a mile away from the ball.

Haley Cavinder coming for Paige Spiranac, rest of golf influencer community

Seriously, I don’t know how she made that with that stance. Can’t be the first take, right? No shot.

“Can just tell by that putting stroke you shoot a casual 140,” one fan said.

Hey now — let’s try to keep this cordial fellas. Just because Haley Cavinder has entered the golf influencer arena doesn’t mean we have to be ugly about it.

Frankly, she’s got her work cut out for her enough with Pageviews Paige Spiranac at the top of her game right now.

Don’t forget, Spiranac recently rocked the world in a yellow bikini and that was just another day at the park for her.

The Cavinder Twins have been coming for a while, taking over the NCAA last spring during Miami’s Elite 8 run and then graduating and heading off to the WWE.

Looks like hopping in the ring isn’t the only thing on their minds, though — at least for Haley. Our girl is shooting for the moon and coming after the Queen.

Better not miss when it comes to Paige Spiranac.

Game on. Now stand a little closer next time and act like you’ve been there before.