Cavinder Twins Declare That It’s ‘Fit Girl Summer’ After Being Labeled Part Of The NCAA’s ‘Hot Girl’ Problem

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have officially announced that it’s “fit girl summer.” The two former Miami Hurricanes basketball players are back in Miami doing what their haters love to hate them for, hanging out in bikinis.

The twins have had an extremely busy start to the summer that hasn’t been short on headlines or bikini content. They’ve been spotted at an NBA Finals game, made their WWE debut, and even found time for a trip to a lake in Michigan.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

That’s not even mentioning the trips to the gym and the other content that they’ve been churning out. All of that and we’re only halfway through June. As they proved on Thursday, there aren’t any plans for the Cavinder Twins to slow down.

They might be hanging out in bikinis, but they’re always in brand building mode. The recent article written about them titled “The NCAA Has a ‘Hot Girl’ Problem” isn’t going to put a damper on their influencer game whatsoever.

Hanna took issue with the article claiming that it was obtained under false pretenses. According to a statement she released, the purpose of the article was presented to them one way, but that’s not exactly the angle taken in the actual article.

“Instead he degrades us down to ‘hot girl(s).’ We agreed to do the interview and wanted to support a woman ran news outlet,” she said. “We are both disappointed and disgusted by this journalism practice and blatant sexist trope.”

Another Day, Another Hit Piece On Attractive Female Athletes

The Cavinder Twins’ “fit girl summer” announcement was an obvious response to the article. And a message to all of the losers who have a problem with attractive women.

Haley hammered that point home with a comment on the post, which was well received by their followers. She said, “don’t let the free press see this or we’re toast.”

Hanna added, “with luv.”

Now that’s a response. Call the journalist out on his bullshit, then pick right back up where you left off. The Cavinder Twins and the NCAA’s supposed “hot girl problem” aren’t going away anytime soon.

NIL deals are no different than any other brand deals. They go to whoever is going to bring eyeballs to the brands whether that person is the best athlete in their sport or not.

It’s not that hard. The Cavinders obviously bring the eyeballs and have a lot of well deserved opportunities because of that.