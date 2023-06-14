Hanna Cavinder Says She Likes To ‘Showcase’ Her Body, Later Slams Profile

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder couldn’t care less if you don’t like what they post online.

The former Miami basketball players turned WWE talent have millions of followers across social media and both are known for hitting their fans with swimsuit content.

It’s nothing out of the normal or anything different from what you’d see out of Olivia Dunne or other popular women online. It’s also not even close to what Paige VanZant and others post.

However, that hasn’t stopped people from criticizing women who use social media to print cash. Well, in case you thought the Cavinder twins might care what the critics think, they definitely don’t.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder respond to critics.

“We’re 22-year-old girls. I love fitness. I like to showcase my body in a way that makes me feel confident,” Hanna told The Free Press when responding to people who might not like her content. She clearly doesn’t give a damn. Her sister Haley isn’t too far behind in her thinking.

Haley, the other half of the Cavinder twins duo added, “Everybody likes to go to the beach and take a picture. I love my morning oats, and I go work out every single day. I want to portray that to my audience and show them that I’m passionate about that. Who are you to judge that?”

However, while they both drew a line in the sand, Hanna Cavinder later slammed the profile as stating her and Haley were “disappointed and disgusted by this journalism practice and blatant sexist trope.” She claimed the interview was done under false pretenses about business that later turned to their looks and being “hot girl(s).” What a wild an unexpected twist in the situation.

You can read her full statement below.

Neither has time for critics.

Saying you like to put your body on display is about as blunt as it gets when it comes to responding to critics. Clearly, Hanna and Haley Cavinder don’t have much time for their haters.

Why would they? They’re both rolling around in cash. They were stacking NIL money during their time in Miami, and then chose to leave school with remaining eligibility to make even more money off the court.

This is America. In this country, capitalism is the name of the game. Nothing they post is illegal. Hell, nothing they post is really even edgy.

It’s hard to imagine someone could make a serious argument about why they should shut it down.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder respond to critics of their content. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The two were stars while playing college basketball, and their profiles are really going to explode now that they’re with the WWE. Even though Hanna later slammed the profile, her original comment wasn’t incorrect. The situation has definitely since gone off the rails since then, but that’s not really the point. They’re out here winning and anyone expecting them to slow down or dial it back is in for a disappointing time.