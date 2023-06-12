Cavinder Twins Hit Up Miami, Rock Swimsuits On A Boat

Videos by OutKick

The Cavinder twins were in Miami over the weekend, and certainly appeared to have a lot of fun.

Haley and Hanna chose to step away from college basketball after this past season with the Miami Hurricanes, despite having another year of eligibility remaining.

The two looked at the options in front of them and correctly decided there’s a lot more money to be made outside of women’s college basketball than in it.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder are huge stars online. They stepped away from college basketball to chase other opportunities. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The two are now deeply involved with the WWE, and appear to have very bright futures ahead of them. There’s no doubt there’s plenty of money to be made.

Well, the two also need a little time to relax, and that’s what the pair did over the weekend in Miami. They certainly found time for some fun on a boat and chronicled the entire thing for their followers on Instagram.

The Cavinder twins are legit social media stars.

There are a lot of athletes who have done a nice job of growing their social media followings. It’s become the new normal in the NIL era.

However, the Cavinder twins are in very elite company. They have a staggering 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and each individually have more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.

They might not be putting up Olivia Dunne numbers, but they were definitely among the most famous college athletes in America before giving up basketball to make more money off the court.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder recently made their WWE debuts. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

After growing their following while playing basketball at Miami and Fresno State, the two are now ready to rock and roll with the WWE.

Something tells me these two are only going to grow into bigger and bigger stars over the coming years. That seems like an absolute lock to happen.