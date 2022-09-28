Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Favorite Sex Position

If you were wondering the favorite sex position of Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, wonder no more. Mrs. Bieb’s would like you to hit it from the back.

Actually, she’d prefer Justin do so. But, ya know.

Hailey admitted as much, though not in those words, during a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“It’s definitely not missionary. I really like doggy style,” Bieber told podcast host Alex Cooper.

Wowza!

25-Year-Old Hailey And Justin, 28, Married In 2018

Who knew Justin Bieber had that dog in him?

Revealing her favorite way to knock boots wasn’t the only instance of Hailey talking naughty over the airwaves. Hailey told “Call Her Daddy” listeners that her and the Biebs like to sex it up mostly at night. But these dogs aren’t opposed to a little pre-dawn howling.

“I do like morning too,” Hailey admitted.

Be it morning or night, one thing the Bieber’s aren’t doing is brining additional participants to the bedroom.

“No. It’s funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and like sound really exciting…it doesn’t work for the two of us,” Hailey Bieber replied when asked if she’d be down for a threesome.

Threesomes nixed and not a single mention of nooners? What kind of Hollywood marriage is this?

Hailey Likes To Kiss, And Tell

Not surprisingly, the wife of Justin Bieber didn’t hold back when she was asked how the Biebs can help get her in the mood. “For me, kissing is a big deal,” Hailey said. “That’s a big thing for me. It always has been, like, in my life before I was married.”

Hailey’s Husband Has Sold More Than 150 Million Records

Justin Bieber previously worked with hip hop legend Snoop Dogg on the 2021 remix for the single “Peaches.” After Hailey’s recent comments, Justin and Snoop may want to consider collaborating on a remix of the Doggystyle album.

I imagine Hailey would approve.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF