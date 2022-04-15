Guy Who Purchased Tom Brady’s ‘Final’ TD Pass Gets Money Back

The unlucky bastard that purchased Tom Brady’s “final” touchdown pass for $518,000, only 24 hours before the GOAT un-retired, has reached a settlement to get his money back.

“We wanted to do the right thing here,” said Leland Auctions President Mike Heffner.

Lelands agreed to nix the successful bid for the ball, only asking for a 30-day waiting period to ensure Brady would not return to retirement.

“All parties were waiting to see how it played out,” Heffner said. “Tom Brady, let’s face it, is kind of unpredictable these days. Until he throws that first touchdown pass in September, this ball is still the record.”

After the month-long period, both sides shook hands and left only with a story for the ages.

After Tom Brady turned to play his 23rd NFL season, reports emerged of a hard-lucked bidder that made the expensive mistake of buying what was supposed to be TB’s final touchdown.

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 21, and the call for TB12 memorabilia was booming.

On Mar. 13, Brady announced his return to football.

“It’s the most unique situation that we’ll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes at least when it comes to sports memorabilia,” Heffner recounted. “We’re still not to the end of the book yet; we’ve written a chapter.”

Heffner also stated that additional bidders have reached out to purchase the ball now that it’s back in free agency.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela