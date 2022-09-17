Gus Johnson mysteriously left the second half of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Nebraska game, handing the call over to Joel Klatt and Brady Quinn.

The only reason viewers were given for Johnson’s exit was that the legendary play-by-play man was “feeling under the weather,” but that he was “doing well.”

Rest up Gus 🙏



Gus Johnson is feeling under the weather and will be stepping away for the second half, Joel Klatt and Brady Quinn will be on the call for the remainder of the game pic.twitter.com/izKRDR29GU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Johnson’s abrupt exit sent social media into an absolute panic, and rightfully so. Johnson is beloved in college football circles, known for his bravado, enthusiastic calls and high-energy style.

The 55-year-old announcer has been around football forever, spending years on the NFL on CBS crew before coming to FOX a decade ago.

Gus Johnson left Saturday’s Nebraska-Oklahoma game with an illness. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Johnson called the first half of Saturday’s game, but didn’t return to the booth following halftime.

Longtime friend and fellow broadcaster Tim Brando tweeted shortly after the start of the second half that he just received a text from Johnson.

Just received a text from Gus, “I’m good” he said. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 17, 2022

Fans, reporters, and broadcasters from around the league took to Twitter to wish Johnson well.

I Certainly hope Gus Johnson is OK after stepping out of the booth in Lincoln at half. "Under the weather" can mean different things. Sending Gus best wishes! Meanwhile Fellow Buff @joelklatt doing admirable job as emergency PxP.. very solid. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 17, 2022

Hate to hear @gusjohnson is too sick 🙏to go in the 2nd half. Get well brother! @joelklatt is an analyst that I’ve said could easily convert to PXP @Brady_Quinn make his way up into the booth to help out with analysis it speaks to both fellas and their combined talents.📺🎧🎙🏈 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 17, 2022

get well soon @gusjohnson -I’m sorry this Nebraska team made you sick. — 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘈𝘺𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘵 📡🌪️🤓 (@jamesaydelott) September 17, 2022

So many Gus Johnson can’t stand to watch Nebraska jokes to make, but I’ll refrain. Hope Gus is ok. — Marotta (@Vincemarotta) September 17, 2022

Other fans, of course, dove RIGHT IN and blamed Nebraska’s sucky first half on Johnson’s exit.

Gus Johnson out for the rest of the second half broadcast due to “Having to watch Nebraska Football” pic.twitter.com/MdWIzkJ79T — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) September 17, 2022

We broke Gus Johnson! We have to live with this shame. Our deepest apologies, Gus. https://t.co/g8AoSQL5oD — Brandon Kavan (@BrandonKavan) September 17, 2022

Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson got sick watching Nebraska and will not return https://t.co/x53FnivFQo — College Fantasy Football (@FBSFantasyFoot) September 17, 2022

Nebraska is so bad Gus Johnson got sick watching. Ha. — BUCKEYE NATION JEFF 🅾️🏈 (@Magic_Mahomes) September 17, 2022

Gus Johnson after suffering through a half of Nebraska football pic.twitter.com/rh63vKB8UA — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 17, 2022

now we can add "making Gus Johnson sick" to the horribleness of our beloved Huskers — CornNation (@CornNation) September 17, 2022

Nebraska football is so bad that Gus Johnson faked an illness to get out of calling this second half. Hard to blame him. — Eric Lindquist (@EricLindquist) September 17, 2022

One Twitter sleuth even believes he’s found the moment Johnson had enough.

Here’s Gus Johnson’s last play of the first half. You can hear the mic coming off + Joel then sends it to break. pic.twitter.com/spl2wtsUsD — Josh Peterson (@joshtweeterson) September 17, 2022

In any event, get well soon, Gus. The college football world is a much, MUCH better place when you’re yelling at us from the top of those beautiful lungs.