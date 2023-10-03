Gross! 2024 Paris Olympics Have A Bedbugs Problem

Videos by OutKick

Olympic athletes are used to being warned about bugs they may encounter during their stay in the Olympic village.

Those bugs are also called STDs. In recent years, companies have even handed out condoms and other measures to try and keep those in the Village as safe as possible.

But the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics also have their own bug problem. Only this time, it’s bedbugs and no one is safe.

Paris is overrun with bed bugs.



Hysteria is spreading across the French capital after a massive surge in bedbugs inside hotel rooms, cinemas and even public transportation—social media footage shows.



Emmanuel Grégoire, the deputy mayor of Paris, said the problem is… pic.twitter.com/QxwVirWgGt — DailyVibez (@MyDailyVibez) October 3, 2023

PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS!

French officials are now sounding the alarm about the influx of bedbugs that is engulfing the city. I’m talking going from DEFCON 2 to DEFCON 1 (friendly reminder: DEFCON 5 is actually the lowest of severity) because the bugs are everywhere.

And I mean everywhere.

New viral social media posts are showing the bedbugs on public transportation as well as on ferries! Authorities are now scrambling to try and add more cleanings to try and heed the bugs away, but it’s not working.

Paris is trying to do everything they can to try and find a solution before the entire world sees just how much of a disaster it is when Paris hosts the Olympics next summer. It’s now become a public health crisis, according to Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire.

❌ Face au fléau des punaises de lit, il faut agir !



Je demande à la Première ministre @Elisabeth_Borne d’organiser des Assises de la lutte contre les espèces invasives. Il s’agit d’un problème de santé publique où tous les acteurs doivent être mis autour de la table. — Emmanuel Grégoire (@egregoire) September 28, 2023

THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN NEXT JULY

For those that aren’t up on their French, let me translate some of that for you.

“Faced with the scourge of bedbugs, we must act,” Grégoire sent out on social media. “This is a public health problem where all stakeholders must be brought to the table. It is up to owners and insurers to cover the costs of getting rid of these pests.”

Just like the cockroaches in the classic film “Joe’s Apartment,” bedbugs apparently can’t get enough of France. The situation became so bad that three years ago the country started an anti-bedbug campaign with a hotline and website to report outbreaks and more.

With the summer Olympics quickly approaching and the fact that we already know many NBA players are divas to begin with, France better figure it out soon.