How Does USA Lose To Lithuania In Basketball? Steve Kerr’s Squad Will Show You How!

Sad Steve Kerr looking on as Team USA suffers first FIBA loss this summer. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Team USA Basketball suffered its first defeat this summer at the FIBA World Cup against Lithuania, 110-104.

When it comes to basketball, the USA represents the best in the world; unfortunately, this “B team” of players, led by Anthony Edwards, couldn’t get the job done in a lazy effort against the bigger, more determined Lithuania.

The Americans, and notably its coach, were at fault for the loss, minus Edwards, who scored 35 points on 28 minutes of action.

It was a huge loss for American exceptionalism. Yes, Team USA had little to prove in the low-stakes game, but American basketball should win with its adept band of talent. Superior individual talents in the NBA may hail from other countries, but American teams still harness the most skill.

Anthony Edwards of the USA Men’s Senior National Team drives to the basket. (Photo by Brian Choi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lithuania out-muscled Team USA on the boards all game (outrebounded, 43-26). Team USA’s efforts proved humiliating from the jump.

Steve Kerr Lacked Preparation For Young Group

Lithuania outscored Team USA, 31-12, in the first period and the Americans never recovered. Lithuania, led by NBAer Jonas Valanciunas, also dominated in 3-point shooting against the smaller USA lineup.

Team USA came into the game unprepared, which should spawn questions about coach Steve Kerr’s preparation.

In Sunday’s performance, the typically woke Kerr clearly didn’t have his guys ready to play.

“It doesn’t ease the pain of the loss that we had tonight for us, but for USA Basketball, it’s a good thing,” Steve Kerr said after the loss. “To be honest, I’m not worried about the Olympics. I’m worried about this. We want to win the World Cup.”

The FIBA World Cup works as a qualifier for the Olympics in Paris in 2024. Team USA slips to the knockout round where they face a steeper path to gold, but are still highly likely to achieve.

Team USA falls to 4-1 in the tourney; set to face Italy next in the quarterfinals. Should USA win, the Americans will land two games away from gold.

That is, if Steve Kerr doesn’t underestimate another opponent and has his group of young guys ready to go.