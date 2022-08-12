Griddy Comes To ‘Madden’ And Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Likes What He Sees

The “Griddy” has taken the football world by storm, and now it’s taking the virtual football world by storm.

One of the cool additions to the Madden franchise in recent years has been the addition of some players’ signature celebrations. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is one of a slew of players who have been known to throw down their take on the now-famous “Griddy.”

Now the dance has gotten the Madden treatment.

The Bengal’s social team handed Chase a phone and had him watch his Madden alter-ego bust a move.

The Griddy is on @EAMaddenNFL and it's Ja'Marr approved 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XeVUXIDlhg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 11, 2022

Chase got a kick out of it, bobbing his head and laughing. He then gave virtual Ja’Marr’s dancing his stamp of approval and showed off the real-deal Griddy.

Bengals fans got to see Chase’s rendition of the Griddy quite a bit throughout his rookie season. The former LSU Tiger finished last season with 81 receptions, good for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ja’Marr Chase and teammates busting out a Griddy after scoring a touchdown. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Griddy was created by Chase’s friend Allen “Griddy” Davis. Chase brought it to the locker room when he was at LSU and showed it to teammate and current Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who then took it to the field.

Since Jefferson brought the Griddy to the gridiron, it has been adopted by players at all levels of the game, including across the NFL.

EA Sports, which develops the Madden franchise, recently announced that signature celebrations will show up in FIFA 23.

