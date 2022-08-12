Bengals RB Shows Up On Betting Odds List To Become Kim Kardashian’s Next Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian broke things off with comedian Pete Davidson last week and that means one thing. Well technically it means a couple of things. She’s single and there are betting odds on who will become her next boyfriend.

The betting site Odds Shark put together a list that includes the likes of Van Jones, Nick Cannon and Jamie Foxx. Also showing up on the list are Donald Trump and Chris Evans.

Not the actor Chris Evans, but the Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans. Here’s the full list.

Kim Kardashian Next Boyfriend odds 🥵



Van Jones +800

Pete Davidson +900

Ray J +1000

Nick Cannon +1000

Jamie Foxx +1200

Chris Evans (CIN) +1400

Harry Styles +2000

Kanye +2200

Adesanya +2500

Drake +3000

Michael B. Jordan +3300

Eminem +6500

Johnny Depp +10000

Donald Trump +20000 pic.twitter.com/9B6jSHqlog — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 11, 2022

Unlike Trump, Evans has decent odds. How he ended up on the list wedged between Jamie Foxx and Harry Styles at +1400 is anyone’s guess.

Somehow he has better odds than Kanye.

Evans’ reaction to finding his name on the list tells you all you need to know. He wasn’t expecting to see his name and he wasn’t against it either.

Keep the curse out of Cincy!

Bengals fans had a good time with the second-year running back’s appearance on the list. They took to Twitter with some pretty funny takes.

The reactions ranged from warnings about the Kardashian curse to claims that she would help increase the franchise’s revenue.

Don’t u dare attempt to drag the kardashian curse to the bengals 😭😭😭 NO — King mufasa #3.14159 (@native_ace) August 11, 2022

Do your thing bro 😂😂😂 — Coach Marcus Adams (@MarcusAdams_51) August 11, 2022

We don’t need the Kardashian curse around the Bengals bro sit this one out for us. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) August 11, 2022

Bro!!! Kim K at bengals games. Chris is doing his part to increase the Bengals revenue — Joe Koepke (@JoeKoepke2) August 11, 2022

I don’t think Bengals fans have anything to worry about. If Joe Burrow was a single man they might have a reason to be concerned, but I doubt the 2022 version of Kim Kardashian is going to end up with a guy with 17 career carries.

As intriguing as dating a Kardashian is, it isn’t always all that it’s cracked up to be. Especially for athletes. The Kardashian curse is real and the Bengals don’t need any of that.