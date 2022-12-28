Greta Thunberg, Andrew Tate Square Off In Bizarre Twitter Feud

We’re capping 2022 with one of the strangest Twitter feuds in quite some time. We’ve got teenage hater of carbon emissions Greta Thunberg trading tweets with Andrew Tate.

It started when Tate decided to kill two birds with one stone (something Greta would probably hate since she loves the environment) and flexed his car collection while throwing a shot at a teenage girl from Sweden.

Hello @GretaThunberg



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

Tate followed that with a video of one of Thunberg’s speeches interspersed with him doing Andrew Tate things like driving cars and boarding planes. All of which spew emissions, something Thunberg hates.

Well, Tate got his wish. Thunberg responded only she didn’t go with her classic, “How daaaaaare you…” response.

The iceberg-loving, private jet-hating Thunberg had fired back with a retort that scores about a 5.7 on the wit scale.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

That’s one heck of a playground response from Thunberg who has come a long way from being that little girl whose parents trotted her in front of cameras to do their virtue-signaling bidding.

Now, she’s an adult who does that on her own.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a sign that appears to have the namew of Ikea furniture written on it. (Photo by Christine OLSSON / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by CHRISTINE OLSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

Thunberg Squaring Off With Tate Encapsulates Modern Discourse

Frankly, the best thing Greta Thunberg could’ve done is not responded.

Andrew Tate was at the top of Google’s list of “who is…” searches. The guy gets attention any way he can, and if that involves taking an unprovoked shot at a whiny teenager no one has talked about in several years, so be it.

The best-case scenario would’ve been a thought-provoking debate between two people with completely different points of view that could play out before millions of people online.

Did we get that?

Hell no.

So then, what did we get when these two came together online?

Nothing.

Nothing of substance was exchanged. No thought-provoking ideas, no new concepts, not even a clever remark.

Andrew Tate bragged about his car collection. Greta Thunberg implied he had a small penis.

End of discussion.

If this exchange isn’t emblematic of modern discourse, I don’t know what it is.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle