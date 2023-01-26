Greg Olsen Says It Would ‘Suck’ If Tom Brady Retires, Takes His Spot In Fox Broadcasting Booth

Greg Olsen has done a very solid job as the color analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt for Fox this NFL season, but he knows he’s working on limited time. The moment Tom Brady decides to retire, the former NFL tight end knows he’ll be getting the boot from the booth.

It’s a unique spot Olsen finds himself in. He’s been entertaining, in rhythm, and not too over-the-top like other color analysts in sports can be. Reality is, Olsen could be regarded as the best color analyst in sports, but would still face demotion when Brady decides to call it quits.

Olsen is fully aware of the situation and isn’t hiding the fact that it “sucks.”

“I know what I signed up for this year,” Olsen told Waddle and Silvy in Chicago. “My goal — and I said this before the season even started — my goal was to try to do the best job that I could. Give people a fun listen. Give people maybe a little bit of a different perspective and insight into the game. Do the best job that I can.

“Listen, if Brady ends up retiring and coming, and decides, and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks. But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for. I took a chance on myself. I rolled the dice. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Greg Olsen on the potential of Tom Brady coming to the Fox NFL broadcast booth.@WaddleandSilvy @TWaddle87 @gregolsen pic.twitter.com/JCZIaFemV3 — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) January 25, 2023

While many are looking forward to Brady stepping into the booth, Olsen and Burkhardt deserve a lot of credit for sliding in for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Those are two very large pairs of shoes to fill, and the two have done an admirable job, to say the least.

Olsen will be on the call for the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, which will be his final tune-up before calling the Super Bowl on February 12.

As for what Brady’s future holds, well, he doesn’t seem to know what his next move will even be.

“If I knew I was gonna f*cking do, I’d have already f*cking done it. OK? I’m taking it a day at a time,” Brady recently said on his podcast.

