Tom Brady To Join Fox Sports As Lead Analyst Whenever Playing Days End

Breaking from the ongoing Fox earnings call: Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as a lead analyst whenever he retires from the NFL for real.

Brady describes himself as “excited” about the deal.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch says the two parties have reached a long term agreement which will allow Brady to call the biggest NFL games and serve as an ambassador in client and promotional initiatives.

