Tom Brady On His Future: ‘If I Knew What I Was Gonna F***ing Do, I’d Have Already F***ing Done It’

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

That officially started the Tom Brady offseason clock. Last year, Brady announced his retirement before reversing his decision and coming back.

Is this the last time we will see Tom Brady in an NFL uniform? Probably not. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Already, people want to know what he’s going to do this offseason. And already, Brady is tired of people asking.

Brady appeared on his podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” on

SiriusXM.

Naturally, co-host Jim Gray asked Brady about his future plans.

“Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray said. “You’ve said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?”

“Jim,” Brady began just before unleashing hell. “If I knew I was gonna f*cking do, I’d have already f*cking done it. OK? I’m taking it a day at a time.”

“I sense you’re antagonized by the question,” Gray replied. “It’s only the question that everybody wants to hear.”

“I appreciate you asking,” Brady said while chuckling, “thank you.”

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

Tom Brady clearly had that response chambered

While the quote looks quite shocking on paper, it’s clear Brady and Gray were having some fun. The pair both laughed during the exchange and of course Brady knew this would come up ON HIS OWN PODCAST!

Also, he actually didn’t answer the question. Gray simply asked about a timeline. That didn’t require Brady to announce future plans. He could have just said, “Yeah, I need at least a month to process, then we’ll re-visit.”

But see, Brady doesn’t want to do that. He wants all of us to keep hanging. Waiting day after day to see if TODAY is that DAY.

He loves that the media is asking the questions, even though he pretends not to.

I’m going to play your games, Tom Brady. I don’t care what you do.

Play, don’t play, I’m done.

Until you release your next statement on your future and my editor tells me to write about it.

Then I will. Because I am a good employee. (Editor’s note: debatable.)